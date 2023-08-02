Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Steering Complaints Investigated

Government receives complaints about drivers losing steering control or power steering.

August 2, 2023 — Tesla steering problems have caused the U.S. government to open an investigation into about 280,000 model year 2023 Tesla Model 3 and 2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn't announce many details about the Tesla steering investigation, but it is known at least 12 steering complaints have been filed.

Those complaint allege drivers of 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles lost power steering or steering control.

Good examples of the steering complaints were filed by these 2023 Tesla Model 3 owners:

"We purchased the vehicle new approximately 2 weeks ago. After about a week, the steering wheel would lock up randomly. This occurred 6 times on different dates before we were able to get it to the Tesla service department. The vehicle currently remains at Tesla for the next 3 weeks while we await a new steering rack/motor."

"Power steering failure. Vehicle became extremely difficult to turn while moving. Was unable to turn wheel while stopped. Restarted car and power steering came back online and failed again. Restarted a second time and power steering worked for the remainder of the drive."

According to NHTSA, one customer alleges a crash occurred due to the steering issues.

"Five reports indicate an inability to steer the vehicle. Seven additional reports cite loss of power steering resulting in increased effort to control the vehicle." — NHTSA

Tesla drivers should take note if messages appear about power steering assist warnings.

The Tesla steering investigation will, "assess the scope, frequency, manufacturing processes, and severity associated with this condition."