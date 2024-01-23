BMW Artificial Sound Generator Recall Expanded

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 and 2024 BMW i5 M60 vehicles violate federal standards until repaired.

January 22, 2024 — BMW is recalling more than 5,200 electric vehicles because the artificial sound generators may fail.

The recalled 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 and 2024 BMW i5 M60 vehicles may experience faults in the artificial sound generator control units during vehicle start-up.

In September 2023, additional BMW vehicles were inspected related to a January 2023 BMW recall for the same artificial sound problems.

This latest recall is an expansion of the 2023 recall.

The automaker installed data loggers on several BMW i5 pre-production vehicles to collect information pertaining to the activation of the external artificial sound generator.

"Toward the end of November, at the end of the test program, involving multiple vehicles and approximately 100,000 miles, the data indicated that, in very rare cases, the external artificial sound generator control unit may not have appropriately activated the sound generator. Preliminary information indicated that the condition was difficult to reproduce." — BMW

BMW found no customer complaints, warranty claims or field reports. There have also been no crash or injury reports.

About 283 of the BMW vehicles are recalled in Canada.

According to BMW, the vehicles will fail federal safety standards until they are repaired.

Owners will receive recall letters in February 2024 and dealers will update the external artificial sound generator software.

Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417 and refer to recall number 23V-026.