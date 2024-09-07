Dimple Patel, 23, Charged in Fatal Ford BlueCruise Crash

Ford Mustang Mach-E driver charged in deaths of Tolobek Esenbekov and Aktilek Baktybekov.

September 7, 2024 — A fatal Ford BlueCruise crash in Pennsylvania is under a federal investigation, but now the Ford Mustang Mach-E driver who allegedly caused the deadly crash has turned herself in to authorities.

Ford says BlueCruise "enables hands-free highway driving that helps make driving easier and more enjoyable."

BlueCruise can also "accelerate, brake, and steer the vehicle in the lane, all with the touch of a button."

Pennsylvania Ford Mustang Mach-E BlueCruise Crash

On March 3, 2024, at about 3:20 a.m. EST, 23-year-old pre-med student Dimple Patel was drunk and driving a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E north on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, she had activated Ford's advanced driver assistance system BlueCruise as the yellow Mustang Mach-E was traveling 71 mph on a stretch of highway with a posted speed limit of 45 mph.

Stopped in the I-95 travel lanes was 20-year-old Tolobek Esenbekov's 2012 Hyundai Elantra which was parked behind a disabled 2006 Toyota Prius driven by 21-year-old Aktilek Baktybekov.

According to investigators, the Hyundai driver was standing outside the driver’s door of the vehicle while the Toyota driver was standing near the front of the Hyundai.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E slammed into both men and their vehicles.

The drivers of the Hyundai and Toyota were killed, while Ford driver Dimple Patel sustained minor injuries.

Patel is facing several charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter.

The NTSB is investigating the Patel Ford BlueCruise crash in addition to a fatal Texas crash which also involved a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E that had BlueCruise activated.