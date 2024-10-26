Flicking Parking Lights Cause Ford F-150 Recall

More than 20,000 model year 2022 Ford F-150 trucks recalled for the second time.

October 25, 2024 — Ford has recalled more than 20,700 model year 2022 F-150 trucks because the parking lights may flicker when the headlights are turned on.

Ford discovered the problem in June after an over-the-air update to the body control module.

Ford says the parking light flickering can occur:

When the driver manually selects “Position Lamp On” mode.

When the driver manually selects “Headlamp On” mode.

When driving with the headlights in “Automatic” mode.

When the ambient light is low enough to trigger “Night” mode.

As of August 30, 2024, Ford was aware of 368 reports about the problem in the U.S., but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Any F-150 trucks previously recalled for this same problem will need to have the trucks repaired again. The repair involves Ford dealers replacing the LED driver modules.

Ford says this about the F-150 repair.

"The remedy component is an LED driver module (NC5A-13B626-FB) with updated software. The software update increases the frequency of operation of the LED driver module from 200Hz to 400Hz. The lamp is susceptible to flickering due to insufficient capacitance at the 200 Hz voltage on the capacitor when operating between 2.95 and 3.14 volts and a lamp with LED string voltage greater than 12.5 volts. Increasing the frequency of operation to 400HZ reduces the required capacitance more than 50%. This allows the lamp to operate without flickering."

Owners of 2022 Ford F-150 trucks may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24C30.