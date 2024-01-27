Ford Escape Door Check Arm Customer Program 23B56

Customer satisfaction program 23B56 for Ford Escape one-time repair for door check arm welds.

January 27, 2024 — Owners of 2020-2021 Ford Escape and Escape Hybrid SUVs may get some help with front door problems caused by front door check arm spot welds.

Ford plans on notifying Escape customers in March 2024 about customer satisfaction program 23B56 which will provide a free one-time repair.

Calling it a "proactive repair," Ford agreed to implement customer satisfaction program 23B56 following a federal investigation into Ford Escape door check arm failures.

Ford dealerships will inspect the door check arm welds for any damage and will add a rivet plate to reinforce the existing door check arm, or the entire Escape front door will be replaced.

Ford dealers will make the decision on which repair is provided based on the level of check arm weld damage.

CarComplaints.com will soon update this page when additional details are released about the 2020-2021 Ford Escape and Escape Hybrid door check arm customer satisfaction program 23B56.

Read about the Ford Escape door check arm investigation.

Read door complaints about Ford Escapes.