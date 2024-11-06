Ford F-150 Brake Master Cylinder Class Action Dismissed

Class action lawsuit alleges 2013-2018 Ford F-150 Hitachi master cylinders cause brake fluid leaks.

November 6, 2024 — A Ford F-150 brake master cylinder class action lawsuit is over after the plaintiffs dropped the case six years after the lawsuit began.

The Ford F-150 lawsuit alleges 2013-2018 trucks are defective because of the Hitachi brake master cylinders.

The plaintiffs assert Ford equipped the F-150 trucks with brake master cylinders containing seals that leak brake fluid into the brake boosters.

The Ford F-150 drivers also contend the master cylinders should use two seals to prevent brake fluid leaks. Without two internal seals the Ford F-150 brakes can allegedly fail.

Ford F-150 plaintiffs claim the trucks can roll through stop lights even when drivers are pressing the brake pedals.

The class action lawsuit quickly ran into trouble when many claims were dismissed in 2019, but the judge said the plaintiffs could change and refile their brake master cylinder lawsuit.

Eventually only five states were included in the class action, and that covered only Ford F-150 trucks that were not included in a previous recall.

Things grew worse when Ford appealed class action lawsuit certification for the four states, and the Sixth Circuit granted Ford's motion. This removed class action status for the four states and sent the lawsuit back to the district court for reconsideration of the arguments.

According to Judge Gershwin A. Drain, "the parties stipulate that this case is dismissed in its entirety with prejudice and without any court award of costs or fees to any party."

The Ford F-150 brake master cylinder class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Weidman et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Miller Law Firm, P.C., Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and DiCello Levitt & Casey.