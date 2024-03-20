Ford Maverick Hybrid Recall Issued For Instrument Panels

About 67,000 Maverick Hybrid truck instrument panels may not properly illuminate.

March 20, 2024 — Ford has recalled its 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrid trucks because the instrument panel speedometer, warning lights and gauges may not properly illuminate and could leave everything unreadable.

Nearly 67,000 hybrid trucks are recalled in the U.S. and Canada because the instrument panel problem violates multiple federal safety standards.

The details, according to Ford:

"Rapid CAN signal transitions from Sleep-to-Awake can cause corruption to the internal memory registers and this can prevent illumination hardware initialization."

A Ford assembly plant discovered the problem and notified Ford in October 2023. In October and November 2023, Ford looked at warranty claims for the hybrid trucks and compared the claims to similar previous problems on 2022-2023 Ford Transit vans.

However, the automaker found no connection regarding the instrument panels.

Ford's engineers worked with the supplier and determined only Maverick Hybrids are affected.

By January 24, 2024, Ford was aware of 165 Maverick Hybrid instrument panel warranty claims, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford Maverick Hybrid recall letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2024, and dealerships will need to update the instrument panel cluster software.

Ford Maverick Hybrid owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's instrument panel recall number is 24C01.