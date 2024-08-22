Ford Maverick Trucks Recalled Over Low Battery Conditions

Ford says about 800 Maverick trucks are recalled for the second time for battery issues.

August 22, 2024 — A Ford Maverick low battery recall involves nearly 800 trucks which were previously "repaired" during an April recall.

Ford says the recalled 2022 Maverick body and powertrain control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery charge.

This means a driver won't know the battery is too low until signs appear, including losing electrical functions and losing power.

Ford Maverick recall letters will be mailed August 26, 2024, and dealers will recalibrate the body control modules and power train control modules.

Owners of 2022 Ford Mavericks may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S50.