Ford Nano EcoBoost Engine Recall: Intake Valves Break

More than 102,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles recalled, may need new Nano EcoBoost engines.

September 1, 2024 — A Ford Nano EcoBoost engine recall involves 102,500 vehicles equipped with 2.7L or 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine intake valves that can break while driving.

Three safety defect petitions (here, here and here) were filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine if Nano EcoBoost engines were defective.

In 2023, NHTSA expanded an earlier investigation into Nano EcoBoost engine failures caused by intake valves.

The Ford Nano EcoBoost engine recall includes these vehicles in the U.S. and Canada:

2021-2022 Ford Bronco

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2021-2022 Ford Edge

2021-2022 Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus

2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator

The Nano EcoBoost engine can completely fail if the intake valves break while driving.

Ford describes the specific Nano EcoBoost intake valve engine problem:

"The engines in affected vehicles may contain intake valves that have a propensity to crack and break. The engine intake valves may have grinding burn and over-specification hardness at the third keeper groove location in the valve."

A driver may see an engine warning light or notice the engine running rough before losing power.

As of August 9, 2024, Ford knew of 811 warranty claims worldwide related to busted intake valves. The automaker also knows of at least 267 field reports and 233 customer complaints about fractured intake valves.

However, Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries relating to broken 2.7L and 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine intake valves.

Ford Nano EcoBoost recall letters will be mailed October 7, 2024, and dealerships will perform an engine cycle test and replace the engines if necessary.

The test will determine the engine's "cumulative number of engine cycles."

"For vehicles that do not meet the engine cycle threshold, dealers will accumulate high revolutions per minute (rpm) engine cycles per a service procedure. Engines will be replaced on vehicles that do not pass the engine cycle accumulation." — Ford

Ford and Lincoln owners with concerns may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about Ford Nano EcoBoost recall number 24S55.