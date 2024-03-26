Honda Infotainment Lawsuit: All But 1 Claim Dismissed

Honda Pilot, Passport and Odyssey vehicles allegedly have infotainment and braking problems.

March 26, 2024 — A Honda infotainment lawsuit has barely survived Honda's motion to dismiss the class action lawsuit which also alleges the vehicles have braking defects.

Plaintiffs Aida Milena Gonzalez and Jason Haynie filed the Honda infotainment lawsuit asserting these vehicles have infotainment defects and defects in the automatic emergency braking systems.

2020-2022 Honda Pilot

2020-2022 Honda Passport

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey

The infotainment and braking lawsuit wasn't filed until after Honda issued an infotainment system recall for about 1.2 million of the vehicles.

Plaintiff Aida Milena Gonzalez asserts her Honda Pilot was undrivable for about 170 days because of infortainment and automatic braking problems.

The plaintiff says her speakers sometimes had no sounds while at other times she heard loud popping and crackling sounds. She also contends the infotainment screens fail.

The vehicles also allegedly suddenly brake while driving even though there are no forward objects on the roads.

The judge notes Gonzalez doesn't claim she took advantage of Honda's free recall repairs.

Jason Haynie says he took his vehicle to a dealership where technicians said there were no problems with the vehicle. The plaintiff sold his Honda vehicle in April 2023, so he also never had the recall repairs performed.

However, even though the plaintiff sold the vehicle he sued about, he claims he "heard" the vehicle continued to have problems.

Honda Infotainment Lawsuit: One Claim Survived

According to the Honda class action lawsuit, many Honda vehicles have had problems, but the judge notes many of these "allegations involve model year vehicles not at issue in this case."

The judge dismissed all of Haynie’s claims because they are "relatively conclusory" and he does not claim he suffered any kind of loss when he sold his vehicle.

According to the judge, Gonzalez’s infotainment claims are "neither constitutionally nor prudentially ripe."

The judge ruled Gonzalez wants the court to deal in hypotheticals regarding the infotainment system considering the vehicle has never been repaired by Honda through the recall.

"At this time, Gonzalez has not taken advantage of the relevant recall and obtained the free repair that could resolve the Infotainment Defect." — Judge Cormac J. Carney

The judge dismissed every claim in the Honda infotainment system lawsuit except one, a state-based implied warranty claim. However, Judge Carney said the plaintiffs can change their class action and refile it if they want another shot at success.

The Honda infotainment lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Aida Milena Gonzalez v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Bragar Eagel And Squire PC.