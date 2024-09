About 65 Tucsons may be missing their glovebox airbag warning labels.

September 22, 2024 — Hyundai is recalling 65 model year 2025 Tucson vehicles because the glovebox airbag warning labels may be missing.

Hyundai will mail warning labels to Tucson owners and recall letters are expected to be mailed November 12, 2024.

Hyundai Tucson owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 268.