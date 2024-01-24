Kia Roof Molding Recall Affects 100,000 Carnival and Sportage Vehicles

Kia Carnival and Kia Sportage vehicles have loose roof molding that can detach while driving.

January 24, 2024 — A Kia roof molding recall affects more than 101,000 model year 2023-2024 Kia Sportage and 2022-2024 Kia Carnival vehicles with roof molding that may loosen and detach.

"The roof molding may become loose or detach under certain circumstances either due to interference of the roof molding retaining clip(s) with excessive roof panel sealer or due to improper installation of the roof molding during vehicle assembly." — Kia

The problem is not so much for the Kia driver, but for others on the road as they contend with avoiding detached roof molding on the road.

In October 2023, Kia noticed an increasing number of incidents of loose and missing roof moldings in 2024 Carnival and 2023 Sportage vehicles.

Kia performed tests on those models and found:

No interference between roof molding retaining clip and roof panel sealer when sealer applied normally. Roof molding does not detach regardless of vehicle speed when retaining clips properly installed. Roof molding detached from both models when four front retaining clips intentionally and improperly installed and vehicles driven at speeds higher than 90 mph.

Kia also found 492 incidents of roof molding problems on 2023-2024 Sportage vehicles and 365 incidents on 2022-2024 Carnivals.

Kia drivers should be on guard for abnormal noise while driving or if they see any lifting of the roof moldings.

Kia roof molding recall letters will be mailed March 15, 2024, then dealers will inspect and possibly replace the Sportage and Carnival roof molding.

Kia Carnival and Sportage owners may call Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's roof molding recall number is SC292.