Kia Sedona 3.3L Engine Problems May Be Investigated

March 3, 2024 — Kia Sedona 3.3L engine problems have caused a 2016 Sedona owner to file a petition to investigate 2016 Sedonas equipped with 3.3L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a petition in February which requested a formal investigation into 2016 Kia Sedonas that allegedly lose power as the engines seize.

The petitioner claims the Sedona 3.3L engine problems cause knocking noise and a sudden loss of all the oil. However, none of the 2016 Kia Sedona warning lights activate.

According to the 2016 Kia Sedona owner who filed the defect petition, his minivan died and left his family stranded three hours from home. The incident didn't cause illumination of the engine or oil warning lights.

The petitioner says the Sedona has been maintained well and since the pandemic very few miles have been put on the minivan. The Kia Sedona has been at the dealership for at least five months, and the petitioner has been using rental vehicles while waiting for Kia to say how the Sedona will be repaired.

The government has opened the defect petition to determine if an official investigation is warranted.

