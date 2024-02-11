Kia Telluride Valve Spring Recall Affects 2024 Model Year

Telluride engine valve springs may break while driving and causing a hole in the engine block.

February 11, 2024 — A 2024 Kia Telluride engine valve spring recall has been announced because the valve springs may break while driving.

This is trouble because the Telluride will stop moving forward and a hole could be punched into the engine block.

Nearly 3,000 Kia Tellurides are affected by the valve spring recall, a problem Kia dealers will repair by replacing the engine sub-assemblies.

"The engine valve springs may break while driving due to fatigue cracking as a result of damage to the springs during manufacture by the supplier. A broken valve spring may result in a loss of motive power. In rare cases, a hole in the engine block may occur due to a broken valve entering the combustion chamber." — Kia

A hole in the engine block increases the risk of an engine fire.

In November 2023, Kia received a techline case from a dealer where the Telluride owner complained of hearing a pop noise while driving prior to seeing smoke flowing from the engine compartment. Technicians found a hole in the engine block.

Specifically, dealer technicians found "damaged internal engine components, a hole in the front side of the engine block, and localized melting on the engine underbody shield.

Kia also learned of increased 2024 Kia Telluride engine replacements on vehicles with low mileage.

According to Kia, there have been 83 vehicles that have likely suffered from the valve spring problem. Kia is also aware of one localized fire, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

A 2024 Kia Telluride driver should be aware of abnormal noise coming from the engine, a rough-running engine or illuminated check engine lights.

Kia Telluride recall letters are expected to be mailed April 5, 2024, but concerned owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542.

The 2024 Kia Telluride engine valve spring recall number is SC296.