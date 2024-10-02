Land Rover Coolant Leak Recall is Needed, Claims Lawsuit

Land Rover Range Rovers and other models allegedly leak coolant due to radiator problems.

October 2, 2024 — Land Rover coolant leak problems have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges a recall should be issued because multiple models leak coolant.

A Land Rover recall is allegedly needed for these models in the U.S.

2018-2024 Land Rover Range Rover

2018-2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018-2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2018-2024 Land Rover Discovery

2020-2024 Land Rover Defender

A coolant leak recall has allegedly been needed since 2018 when Land Rover supposedly knew the radiator assemblies had defects.

According to the vehicle owner who filed the class action lawsuit, Land Rover knows the radiators, radiator hoses and related components are defective.

The class action says the Land Rover basic warranty period is four years or 50,000 miles, whichever occurs first. But the lawsuit alleges the problems often occur after the warranties have expired.

However, the class action lawsuit asserts even when the vehicles are under their warranties, dealers still refuse to pay for repairs.

Land Rover Coolant Leak Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

California plaintiff Kenneth Nowling purchased a used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover in April 2023. About five months later coolant was leaking, so he took the Range Rover to a dealer which "performed repairs for which Plaintiff had to pay out of pocket."

Then in March 2024, coolant was leaking again from his Land Rover and this time the engine was overheating. The "dealership performed repairs that Plaintiff had to pay for out of pocket."

But a few months later coolant was allegedly leaking from the Range Rover again and the vehicle was losing power while driving.

According to the coolant leak lawsuit, this time the Land Rover radiator, fan, gaskets, hoses and belts needed replacements, but the plaintiff contends his vehicle is still at the dealership and has not been repaired.

The plaintiff then filed this class action for more than $5 million.

The radiators allegedly crack or leak coolant from the hoses which increases the risk of overheated and stalled engines.

Land Rover has issued service actions and technical service bulletins to dealerships about the coolant leaks and radiators.

The automaker allegedly conceals the radiator and coolant leak defects by informing dealers to tell customers the vehicles are operating normally.

The Land Rover coolant leak lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Kenneth Nowling v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, and Capstone Law APC.