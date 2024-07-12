Mercedes-Benz Brake Booster Recall Failed, Alleges Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Mercedes brake booster recall may take 2 years to fix the vehicles.

July 12, 2024 — A Mercedes-Benz brake booster recall allegedly did nothing to repair 2004-2015 Mercedes ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles.

That viewpoint comes from plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit which alleges even with a brake booster recall, Mercedes has "no solution in place to repair or replace the defective braking systems in a timely manner and estimate a fix may take up to two years."

In May 2022, a Mercedes-Benz brake booster recall was announced for these vehicles:

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL320BTC

2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz GL320CDI

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350BTC

2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

2008-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL550

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML320BTC

2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz ML320CDI

2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350

2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350BTC

2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML450H

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz ML500

2008-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML550

2007-2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG ML63

2009 Mercedes-Benz R320BTC

2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz R320CDI

2006-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350BTC

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz R500

2008 Mercedes-Benz R550

2007 Mercedes-Benz AMG R63

Worldwide the recall included about 1 million Mercedes vehicles.

Owners were warned not to drive their vehicles until dealers inspected the brake boosters because moisture could build up and corrode the brake booster housing units.

This can cause braking problems, including brake failures.

Mercedes brake booster recall notices were mailed May 27, 2022, and dealers were told to remove the rubber sleeves and inspect the brake booster housings. No additional actions would be taken if "advanced corrosion" wasn't found.

According to the brake booster recall documents, if advanced corrosion was discovered, a dealer would perform a brake booster test. A Mercedes owner could continue driving the vehicle if the brake booster passed the test.

The owner was told to return to the dealer in two years for additional brake booster repairs.

However, any Mercedes brake booster that failed the test would have the booster replaced.

"In the event a repair is necessary and cannot be carried out immediately, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer will help coordinate an individual solution for the customer, including alternate mobility." — Mercedes-Benz brake booster recall 22V-315

The brake booster class action alleges Mercedes failed to inform consumers of the "deadly braking system" installed in certain 2004-2015 ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles.

The lawsuit also alleges owners are forced to park their vehicles and find other transportation, sometimes at a high cost.

The plaintiffs assert Mercedes failed to warn owners about the brake booster problems before the vehicles were sold, even though in June 2009 Mercedes issued a technical service bulletin about corrosion in brake components.

According to the Mercedes class action lawsuit, owners are deprived of the benefit of their bargain by overpaying for their vehicles and will be responsible for the expense of rental vehicles.

Mercedes owners are also allegedly stuck with the cost of future repairs or replacements and may have to sell their vehicles at a loss.

The Mercedes-Benz brake booster class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Cacho, et al., v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C., Seeger Weiss LLP, Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A., Caplan Cobb LLC, Emery | Reddy, PLLC, and Tousley Brain Stephens, PLLC.