Mercedes Brake Booster Recall Includes ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class

Mercedes says owners should not drive nearly 324,000 due to brake booster problems.

May 12, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz brake booster recall involves nearly 324,000 ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles at risk of brake problems.

Mercedes is warning owners to park and not drive their vehicles until the brake boosters have been inspected.

The automaker says moisture can build up and corrode the brake booster housing units which can cause reduced brake performance and brake failures in these vehicles.

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL320BTC

2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz GL320CDI

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350BTC

2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

2008-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL550

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML320BTC

2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz ML320CDI

2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350

2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350BTC

2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML450H

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz ML500

2008-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML550

2007-2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG ML63

2009 Mercedes-Benz R320BTC

2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz R320CDI

2006-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350BTC

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz R500

2008 Mercedes-Benz R550

2007 Mercedes-Benz AMG R63

Mercedes opened investigations in July 2021 following complaints about reduced braking. Engineers collected the brake boosters and discovered corrosion from moisture that collected under rubber sleeves installed around the brake booster housings for aesthetic reasons.

The corrosion occurs at the joint area of the brake booster housing.

A driver should be aware of changes in the feel of the brake pedal and listen for hissing or airflow noises when pushing the brake pedal.

Mercedes-Benz says there have been no reports of crashes or injuries, and about 31,500 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes owners need to park their vehicles until dealerships remove the rubber sleeves and inspect the brake booster housings. No additional actions will be performed if no "advanced corrosion" is found.

A vehicle with advanced corrosion will have an additional brake booster test, and the vehicle can be driven the next two years if the booster passes the test. After two years the vehicle must be returned to the dealer for additional repairs.

The booster will be replaced if a Mercedes vehicle fails the additional brake booster test.

Mercedes brake booster recall notices will be mailed May 27, 2022, but concerned owners may call 800-367-6372.