Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Warning Lights: No Investigation

Government looks into Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 warning lights and no-start allegations.

May 26, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 warning lights and the inability to start the vehicles won't be the focus of a formal federal investigation after regulators denied a petition to investigate Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 illuminated warning lights.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a petition in July 2023 from petitioner Aldelberto A. Cordova requesting an investigation into starting problems and illuminated warning lights in 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 vehicles.

The petition alleges the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 has defects in the “ISG 48-volt on-board electrical system.”

Though no complaints had been filed when the petition was filed, NHTSA looked over the petition and analyzed complaint databases and information submitted by Mercedes. Safety regulators learned the 48-volt onboard electrical system has nothing to do with the symptoms mentioned in the defect petition.

"The alleged defect cited in the petition was caused by a software deviation in the Central Powertrain Controller (CPC), which is a separate system and independent of the 48-volt system. NHTSA does not find that a formal investigation is warranted." — NHTSA

The government says it will continue to review any information submitted to the agency.