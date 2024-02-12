Mercedes Sunroof Shattered, But Mercedes Argues It's Not At Fault

Mercedes-Benz sunroof exploded and sent shards of panoramic glass everywhere.

February 11, 2024 — A Mercedes shattered sunroof class action lawsuit survived a dismissal bid regarding panoramic sunroofs that allegedly explode in these vehicles.

2011-present Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014-present Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2012-present Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2012-present Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2015-2017 Mercedes Maybach S-600

2011-2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2011-2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2013-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

2013-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz shattered panoramic sunroofs are allegedly dangerous and distracting as shards of glass fall onto occupants and the sound is similar to a shotgun.

The sunroof lawsuit alleges the glass shatters because it's tempered as opposed to laminated glass allegedly used by other manufacturers.

The Mercedes sunroof tempering process allegedly weakens the outer compressive layer of the "thin" glass. This weakened glass can cause catastrophic failure of the Mercedes-Benz sunroof.

“A scratch or flaw created during the manufacturing process can result in progressive damage such that once the damage creeps into the compressive layer, the entire sunroof shatters.” — Mercedes shattered sunroof lawsuit

The panoramic sunroofs also allegedly weaken and shatter because there was ceramic paint applied before the glass was tempered.

The enamel allegedly “significantly weaken[s] the structural strength and integrity of the Class Vehicles’ tempered panoramic sunroof glazing.”

According to the plaintiffs, nothing hit the sunroof glass from the outside, and Mercedes-Benz dealerships refused to repair or replace the sunroofs for free.

Motion to Dismiss Mercedes Shattered Sunroof Lawsuit

Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. allowed almost every claim against Mercedes to move forward.

Ford argued the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue because the plaintiffs allegedly did not prove their sunroofs shattered because of the defect they alleged in the class action. Obviously, the plaintiffs didn't see things the same way, and neither did Judge Thrash who agreed with the plaintiffs.

Overall, the Mercedes shattered sunroof lawsuit will continue minus the claim regarding Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act violations which the judge did dismiss.

In addition, a few express warranty claims were dismissed for a few plaintiffs.

The Mercedes shattered sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Natalie Bolling v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Irby Law LLC.