Porsche Taycan Battery Recall Issued For Fire Risk

Porsche recalls about 28,000 Taycans because short circuits may cause battery fires.

October 9, 2024 — Nearly 28,000 Porsche Taycans are recalled because fires can occur due to short circuits in the high voltage battery modules.

Recalled are certain 2020-2024 Porsche Taycan SUVs, and this recall is an expansion of previous Taycan battery fire recalls.

A Taycan driver will have no advance warning if the battery has trouble.

Due to previous recalls, Porsche had been monitoring the Taycans and in September determined a recall was required.

Porsche says the battery fire risk final repair will likely occur in the first quarter of 2025. Porsche dealers will install diagnostic software and will monitor vehicle data and contact Taycan owners if needed. Those owners will be told to charge the battery to only 80% until the batteries can be replaced.

"For vehicles in which online data is unavailable, dealers will perform a diagnostic test and replace the battery module assembly, if necessary and advise owners to only charge to 80% capacity. Repairs will be performed free of charge." — Porsche

Porsche Taycan battery recall letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2024.

Porsche owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243. The Porsche Taycan battery recall numbers are ARB5, ARB6 and ARB7.