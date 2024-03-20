Ram ProMaster Vans Recalled Over Warning Lights and Chimes

Chrysler recalls 30,000 model year 2022-2023 Ram ProMaster vans.

March 20, 2024 — A 2022-2023 Ram ProMaster recall involves 30,000 vans because the driver's side seat belt warning light and audible chime may not activate as intended.

Fiat Chrysler says the malfunctions violate federal safety standards.

Federal standards require a visible and audible warning when the ignition is moved to the on or start position and the drivers lap belt is not in use, or a visible warning when the ignition is moved to the on or start position.

This will be joined by a mandated continuous or intermittent audible signal when the driver's side seat belt is not being uses.

FCA also says the ProMaster vans may incorrectly activate the warning system indicating the seat belt is unlatched when it is latched.

Chrysler learned of the problem in June 2022 when 2022-2023 Ram ProMaster van seat belt buckles were not indicating if they were latched. Engineers eventually traced the problem to "potentially faulty driver seat belt buckle switch sense magnets."

More than 2,000 of the ProMaster vans are recalled in Canada.

Chrysler dealers will inspect and replace the driver seat belt buckle is necessary.

Ram ProMaster recall letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.

Ram ProMaster owners may call the automaker at 800-853-1403 and ask about Ram recall number 02B.