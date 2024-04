2023 Kia Forte front lower control arm can fail and cause a loss of steering control.

April 10, 2024 — A 2023 Kia Forte recall has been announced for a few hundred vehicles because the right front lower control arms may have been improperly welded.

A failed control arm can cause serious and sudden steering problems.

Owners of 2023 Kia Fortes are warned to stop driving their vehicles until they are repaired.

Dealers will replace the right front lower control arms once recall letters are mailed April 17, 2024.

Owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's lower control arm recall number is SC306.