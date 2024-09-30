ZF-TRW Airbag Failure Investigation Closed

— Five years after it was opened, a federal safety investigation has been closed into recalls of more than 12 million vehicles equipped with ZF-TRW airbag control units.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation to determine if the airbag failures during severe crashes were caused by safety related defects.
These models are included in the ZF-TRW airbag investigation.
- 2014-2019 Acura RLX
- 2014-2019 Acura RLX Hybrid
- 2012-2014 Acura TL
- 2015-2017 Acura TLX
- 2012-2014 Acura TSX
- 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- 2012-2013 Acura TSX Sportswagon
- 2010-2011 Dodge Nitro
- 2009 Dodge Ram 1500
- 2010 Dodge Ram 3500
- 2012-2019 Fiat 500
- 2013-2015 Honda Accord
- 2014-2015 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic GX
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic Hybrid
- 2012-2015 Honda Civic Si
- 2012-2016 Honda CR-V
- 2012-2017 Honda Fit
- 2013-2014 Honda Fit EV
- 2012-2014 Honda Ridgeline
- 2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2015-2017 Jeep Compass
- 2010-2012 Jeep Liberty
- 2015-2017 Jeep Patriot
- 2010-2018 Jeep Wrangler
- 2013 Kia Forte
- 2013 Kia Forte Koup
- 2013-2019 Kia Optima
- 2012-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2014 Kia Sedona
- 2013-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
- 2013-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- 2014-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart
- 2013-2016 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
- 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2009-2012 Ram 1500
- 2010-2012 Ram 2500
- 2010-2012 Ram 3500
- 2011-2012 Ram 4500
- 2011-2012 Ram 5500
- 2012-2018 Toyota Avalon
- 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2011-2019 Toyota Corolla
- 2017-2018 Toyota Corolla iM
- 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla Matrix
- 2012-2017 Toyota Sequoia
- 2012-2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2012-2017 Toyota Tundra
All the vehicles are equipped with ZF-TRW airbag control units for the electronic control units (ECUs) used to receive signals from crash sensors mounted in the vehicles. The system is what deploys the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in a crash.
NHTSA sent information request letters to several automakers, including FCA, Hyundai, Honda, Kia, Mitsubishi and Toyota.
NHTSA learned about a problem with electrical overstress which caused harmful signals on the crash sensor wiring.
Hyundai recalled 155,000 model year 2011 Sonata cars, Kia recalled about 507,000 vehicles, and Fiat Chrysler recalled about 1.9 million vehicles for the airbag problems.
NHTSA says it kept this investigation open five years to monitor field performance of the airbags and vehicles, but the government didn't find any reports about vehicles not included in existing airbag recalls.
Safety regulators have closed the five year airbag investigation based on the recalls.