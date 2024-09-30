ZF-TRW Airbag Failure Investigation Closed

More than 12 million vehicles included in federal investigation opened 5 years ago.

September 30, 2024 — Five years after it was opened, a federal safety investigation has been closed into recalls of more than 12 million vehicles equipped with ZF-TRW airbag control units.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation to determine if the airbag failures during severe crashes were caused by safety related defects.

These models are included in the ZF-TRW airbag investigation.

2014-2019 Acura RLX

2014-2019 Acura RLX Hybrid

2012-2014 Acura TL

2015-2017 Acura TLX

2012-2014 Acura TSX

2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

2012-2013 Acura TSX Sportswagon

2010-2011 Dodge Nitro

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

2012-2019 Fiat 500

2013-2015 Honda Accord

2014-2015 Honda Accord Hybrid

2012-2015 Honda Civic

2012-2015 Honda Civic GX

2012-2015 Honda Civic Hybrid

2012-2015 Honda Civic Si

2012-2016 Honda CR-V

2012-2017 Honda Fit

2013-2014 Honda Fit EV

2012-2014 Honda Ridgeline

2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2013-2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2015-2017 Jeep Compass

2010-2012 Jeep Liberty

2015-2017 Jeep Patriot

2010-2018 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte Koup

2013-2019 Kia Optima

2012-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

2014 Kia Sedona

2013-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2014-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart

2013-2016 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

2009-2012 Ram 1500

2010-2012 Ram 2500

2010-2012 Ram 3500

2011-2012 Ram 4500

2011-2012 Ram 5500

2012-2018 Toyota Avalon

2013-2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2011-2019 Toyota Corolla

2017-2018 Toyota Corolla iM

2011-2013 Toyota Corolla Matrix

2012-2017 Toyota Sequoia

2012-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2012-2017 Toyota Tundra

All the vehicles are equipped with ZF-TRW airbag control units for the electronic control units (ECUs) used to receive signals from crash sensors mounted in the vehicles. The system is what deploys the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in a crash.

NHTSA sent information request letters to several automakers, including FCA, Hyundai, Honda, Kia, Mitsubishi and Toyota.

NHTSA learned about a problem with electrical overstress which caused harmful signals on the crash sensor wiring.

Hyundai recalled 155,000 model year 2011 Sonata cars, Kia recalled about 507,000 vehicles, and Fiat Chrysler recalled about 1.9 million vehicles for the airbag problems.

NHTSA says it kept this investigation open five years to monitor field performance of the airbags and vehicles, but the government didn't find any reports about vehicles not included in existing airbag recalls.

Safety regulators have closed the five year airbag investigation based on the recalls.