Alfa Romeo Backup Camera Recall Involves Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo rearview camera screens may show blank, black, blue or inverted images.

October 12, 2025 — Alfa Romeo has backup camera problems in 2020-2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles, problems bad enough that a recall of 63,000 vehicles has been announced.

Fiat Chrysler issued the recall because the rearview camera software and printed circuit boards have defects that cause failures of the backup camera images.

Instead of seeing the image behind you when shifting into REVERSE, you may see a blank, black, blue or inverted screen.

Stallantis opened a European investigation in May due to 2020-2025 Alfa Romeo backup camera issues. It was later determined the failures violate U.S. federal safety standards and this led to the recall.

FCA says the vehicles were produced from August 2019 when the 2020 model year began, and ended March 14, 2025, when the vehicles were no longer being produced with faulty parts.

Alfa Romeo backup camera recall letters will be mailed beginning November 25, 2025.

Chrysler dealers will "inspect the radio, and if necessary, replace it with a radio at the latest software level. If the radio passes inspection, a software update will be performed."

If you own a 2020-2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia or Alfa Romeo Stelvio and have questions about the backup camera recall, call 800-853-1403 and ask about rearview camera recall number A2C.

This is the second Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio recall in less than a month. A few weeks ago those vehicles were recalled for fuel pump failures following five crashes and three injuries.

Mopar Radio Recall

In a separate but related recall, Chrysler has recalled 1,290 Mopar radios with part numbers 68639497AA, 68584184AA, and 68505724AA.

If a radio is installed in the Alfa Romeo vehicle, a dealer will perform the recall repairs as above, but the radio will be repurchased if it is not already installed.

The Mopar radio recall number is A3C.