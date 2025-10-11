GM Oil Consumption Settlement: Lawyers Get $57,000,000

GM class action lawsuit settlement includes California, Idaho and North Carolina.

October 10, 2025 — A General Motors oil consumption settlement is final after more than eight years in court.

According to the GM oil consumption class action lawsuit, defective piston rings not only cause oil consumption problems but also failures of the LC9 5.3-liter V8 Vortec 5300 engines in these vehicles.

2011-2014 Chevrolet Avalanche

2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2011-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

2011-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

2011-2014 GMC Sierra

2011-2014 GMC Yukon

2011-2014 GMC Yukon XL

The lawsuit alleges the 5.3L engines suffer from damaged spark plugs that cause the engines to experience idling and acceleration problems. The three customers who filed the class action also contend the faulty piston rings will cause the Vortec V8 engines to fail.

On top of that, the plaintiffs claim General Motors knew from the beginning the engines were defective but covered up and concealed the defects even knowing the vehicles would break down.

GM customers nationwide were included in the initial oil consumption class action lawsuit, but the settlement includes only three states: California, Idaho, and North Carolina.

The GM engine lawsuit had been dismissed in 2017, but the judge allowed the plaintiffs to modify and refile their class action claims eight times over a period of eight years.

General Motors has always denied there are any problems or defects, and multiple oil consumption class actions have been dismissed across the country.

According to the General Motors engine settlement, a vehicle is excluded from the oil consumption settlement if it has already received piston replacements (upgraded piston rings) under warranty for free.

The GM oil consumption settlement includes customers in three states, but look closely at the conditions regarding if the vehicle must have been leased or purchased directly from a GM dealer, of if the vehicle must have been in new condition.

California: Includes all current owners or lessees of a GM vehicle that was purchased or leased in new condition in California as of May 23, 2022.

Idaho: Includes all current owners or lessees of a GM vehicle that was purchased or leased from a GM dealer in Idaho as of May 23, 2022.

North Carolina: Includes all current owners or lessees of a GM vehicle that was purchased or leased in North Carolina as of May 23, 2022.

Customers in those states will receive $3,380 each, while the three customers (Garret Tarvin, Gabriel Del Valle, and William Davis, Jr.) who filed the class action lawsuit will receive $30,000 each.

The lawyers representing customers will receive $57,000,000.

The GM 5.3L Vortec engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Siqueiros, et al., v. General Motors LLC, case No. 3:16-cv-07244-EMC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and DiCello Levitt LLP.

The same lawyers recently settled an Oklahoma GM oil consumption lawsuit.