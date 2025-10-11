GM 5.3L Engine Class Action Lawsuit Settled in Oklahoma

Class action lawsuit settlement includes certain Oklahoma GM customers and oil consumption issues.

October 11, 2025 — A GM class action lawsuit is settled for customers in Oklahoma who leased or purchased vehicles equipped with 5.3-liter Vortec 5300 LC9 engines.

Filed in 2021, the General Motors class action lawsuit alleges these vehicles have oil consumption issues.

2011-2014 Chevrolet Avalanche

2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2011-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

2011-2014 GMC Sierra

2011-2014 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

Numerous GM engine oil consumption class actions were filed over the years and most were dismissed, but a few got through the legal system.

The Oklahoma class action was filed by the owner of a 2013 GMC Sierra which he alleges suffered from oil consumption problems because the 5.3L engine was defective. According to the plaintiff, he had to add oil between scheduled oil changes.

The GM 5.3L engine class action says the engines fail because the piston rings are defective.

The judge granted final approval to the 5.3L engine settlement for SUVs and trucks manufactured on or after February 10, 2011, and purchased or leased in Oklahoma.

However, any vehicle which has received piston replacements or upgraded piston rings under warranty for free is not included in this GM 5.3L engine settlement.

The Oklahoma GM Vortec engine settlement says an affected GM customer will receive about $700.

And according to the engine settlement, the owner who filed the class action lawsuit will receive $15,000. And the lawyers representing customers will receive $9,436,540.

The GM 5.3L engine lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma: Durwin Hampton, v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and DiCello Levitt, LLP.

The same lawyers recently settled a GM oil consumption class action lawsuit for California, Idaho and North Carolina customers.