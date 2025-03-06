Ford EcoSport Recalled Following 2 Fatalities

Ford EcoSport stalled in the road from halfshaft problem, killing two motorcyclists.

March 6, 2025 — Ford EcoSport front axle halfshaft problems have caused a recall of nearly 19,000 model year 2021-2022 Ford EcoSport SUVs.

Ford says the EcoSport halfshafts may disconnect from the transmissions and leave drivers without drive power.

"If a halfshaft’s splines wear out completely or the halfshaft moves out of the transmission, there is a possibility of loss of motive power if the vehicle is driving. This condition can also result in a vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in "Park" without the park brake being applied. Loss of motive power while driving or a roll in Park can increase the risk of a crash." — Ford

Ford discovered the problem in October 2024 when engineers inspected an EcoSport that had been in a crash that killed two people. The driver said their EcoSport lost power and caused the vehicle to stop in the road.

A motorcycle with two passengers rear ended the stalled EcoSport, killing both motorcyclists.

Ford’s engineers determined the EcoSport had stripped halfshaft splines.

Ford EcoSport halfshaft recall letters are expected to be mailed April 7, 2025. Dealers will replace the halfshafts if necessary based on if the halfshafts are fully retained in the transmissions.

Ford EcoSport owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about halfshaft recall number 25S12.