Hyundai ICCU Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Genesis, Hyundai and Kia vehicles allegedly have faulty integrated charging control units.

September 29, 2025 — A Hyundai integrated charging control unit (ICCU) class action lawsuit in Canada alleges the 12-volt batteries won't charge if the control units become damaged.

This can cause a vehicle to enter a reduced power mode which causes a loss of power to the wheels.

The Hyundai Canada ICCU class action includes these models:

2023-2024 Genesis G80

2023-2024 Genesis GV60

2023-2025 Genesis GV70

2022-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2023-2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2022-2024 Kia EV6

According to the lawsuit, the ICCU is prone to failure due to voltage or thermal stress. The vehicles have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada, but the plaintiff who sued contends the recalls failed.

Faulty internal power transistors within the ICCU can suffer from short circuits and blow the fuse, cutting off the electrical power to important components, including the 12v battery and the high voltage traction battery pack.

"Integral components of the ICCU include: (i) on-board charger (OBC); (ii) DC/DC (Direct Current/Direct Current) converter; (iii) control integrated circuit (IC); (iv) microcontrollers; (v) fuses; and (vi) cooling system." — Hyundai ICCU lawsuit

Hyundai has allegedly failed to properly repair the vehicles, supposedly providing "inconsequential and unnecessary software updates that do nothing to address the underlying safety hazard."

The lawsuit also says Hyundai replaces one defective ICCU with an equally defective ICCU which never repairs the vehicles. The plaintiff asserts the only true fix is a complete redesign of the ICCU, something Hyundai has failed to do.

Even the recalls (here, here and here) are supposedly only a band-aid on a serious safety defect, and customers are not reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses, loss of use and loss of value.

The Hyundai ICCU class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Amrit Kaur Sahota v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.