Mercedes-Benz EQB Battery Fires Cause Recall

Mercedes recalls 8,000 EQB 250, EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic SUVs.

February 8, 2025 — Mercedes-Benz EQB battery fires have caused a recall of 8,000 of these SUVs.

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4Matic

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic

Mercedes has joined an ever-growing list of automakers selling electric vehicles with dangerous high voltage batteries that catch fire. In this recall, the EQB battery can catch fire while driving or while parked.

As in similar EV battery fire recalls from other automakers, Mercedes is warning EQB owners not to charge their SUVs beyond 80% capacity, at least until dealers repair the vehicles.

Beginning in 2023, Mercedes-Benz received reports of vehicle fires in China. Mercedes, the supplier and Chinese authorities investigated and considered whether the battery fire incidents were likely limited to local conditions that seemed to only occur in China, or if they could potentially occur elsewhere.

The investigation did not find any any specific combination of factors in other countries that could cause the battery fires. And no battery fire reports have been received from the U.S. or Canada.

Mercedes says this about the Farasis Energy battery components:

"Due to variations during an early stage production period at the supplier, combined with local external influencing factors (such as occurrence of electric current ripples in the charging infrastructure or potential mechanical damage to the high-voltage battery), individual high-voltage battery might be insufficiently robust at high state of charge."

An EQB driver will see a warning message if a battery "thermal incident" occurs while driving.

About 630 of the EQB SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes EQB battery recall letters will be mailed April 1, 2025. Dealers say they can fix the risk of battery fires by updating the battery management system software. But until then, do not charge your EQB beyond 80% capacity.

Mercedes-Benz EQB owners may call 800-367-6372.