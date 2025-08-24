Mercedes-Benz Recall Issued to Prevent Loss of Steering Control

Mercedes-Benz EQE and GLC models recalled due to loose steering coupling bolts.

August 24, 2025 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled about 4,300 EQE and GLC vehicles to prevent drivers from losing steering control.

The steering coupling bolts may not be tight enough which can allow the steering couplings to loosen from the steering racks in these recalled vehicles.

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350

2023-2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 53 4MATIC

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350E 4MATIC

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC

2023-2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

2024-2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 4MATIC

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

Mercedes opened an investigation in July following a report of noise from the steering system. Engineers determined the noise came from a loose steering coupling bolt.

Mercedes also learned there had been a gap during production, "offering the possibility for employees to inadvertently omit vehicles in the steering coupling bolt torquing process."

Although only one warranty claim has been received, Mercedes announced the recall because a potential safety risk may exist.

About 560 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes-Benz expects to mail EQE and GLC recall letters October 17, 2025, then dealerships will tighten the steering coupling bolts if needed.

Mercedes-Benz EQE and GLC owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.