Mercedes Brake Hose Recall Involves 20,000 Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz front brake hoses can rupture, especially in heat and humidity.

March 19, 2025 — A Mercedes-Benz brake hose recall includes more than 20,000 vehicles equipped with front brake hoses that may break and leak brake fluid.

The recalled 2021-2022 Mercedes S 500, 2021-2022 Mercedes Maybach S 580 4MATIC, 2021-2023 Mercedes S 580 4MATIC, 2022 Mercedes S 680 4MATIC and 2023 Mercedes S 580e 4MATIC vehicles may experience extended stopping distances if brake fluid leaks.

The brake hoses are more likely to rupture and leak brake fluid in hot and humid weather.

A driver should see a red brake fluid warning light if the brake fluid level is too low.

Mercedes-Benz will mail brake hose recall letters April 25, 2025, and dealers will replace the front brake hoses.

Owners of the recalled vehicles may call 800-367-6372.