Ram Truck Transmission Problems Investigated After 6 Injuries

More than 1.1 million Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram 4500 and Ram 5500 trucks involved.

July 8, 2025 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating an estimated 1,187,232 Ram trucks that were recalled for transmission problems in 2017 and 2018.

NHTSA is aware of six reported injuries caused by Ram trucks that had allegedly been repaired years ago.

The federal investigation includes 2013-2018 Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram 4500 and Ram 5500 trucks, all equipped with gear shifters mounted on the steering columns.

The government has received 14 complaints about Ram truck brake transmission shift interlock failures that allow the trucks to roll away.

NHTSA says the brake transmission shift interlock failures and six alleged injuries occurred on Ram trucks that were supposed to be repaired under the previous brake transmission shift interlock recalls (here and here).

Both Ram truck recalls were issued because the brake transmission shift interlock locking pins were getting stuck and allowing the transmissions to be shifted out of PARK without pushing the brake pedals and without having keys in the ignitions.

This is what allows the Ram trucks to roll away.

Safety regulators didn't announce more details, but the investigation will determine how effective the previous Ram truck recalls were and if additional recalls are warranted.

