Recall: Lincoln Nautilus Multimedia Display Screens Blank

More than 33,000 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs recalled for multiple safety violations.

June 4, 2025 — A Lincoln Nautilus recall affects more than 33,400 model year 2024 SUVs because the multimedia screens can appear blank.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus panoramic and center screen displays can restart and go blank due to problems with the multimedia module software.

This violates at least 10 federal safety standards.

Blank screens will cost a driver all instrument panel controls, all warning lights and the backup camera image.

The blank display screen problem was discovered in South Korea in March. Engineers found a trend for blank screens affecting 2024 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles running Phoenix IVI software v1.0.5 or v1.0.7.

Lincoln is aware of 1129 Nautilus multimedia warranty claims between May 24, 2023, and March 25, 2025. However, there have been no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update the multimedia module system software or through over-the-air updates. Lincoln Nautilus recall letters will be mailed beginning June 16, 2025.

Owners of 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs may call Ford at 866-436-7332. The Lincoln Nautilus multimedia screen recall number is 25C21.