VinFast VF 8 Recall Issued After Lane Keep Assist Complaints

More than 9,300 VinFast VF 8 SUVs are recalled to update advanced driver assistance systems.

November 3, 2025 — A VinFast VF 8 recall includes more than 9,300 SUVs to update the software for the Lane Keep Assist systems.

If you're not familiar with VinFast, the automaker sells four models in the U.S. and is described as "Vietnam’s first global automotive manufacturer."

The recalled 2023-2025 VinFast VF 8 SUVs may experience steering movements that are not expected and may be difficult for drivers to override.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation in September 2024 following complaints about Lane Keep Assist problems. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) may activate during wide turns.

Regulators found in certain "wide and sweeping turns," a driver unfamiliar with the VinFast VF 8 automated driver assist system may "find the level and feel of its intervention unexpected."

NHTSA also found Lane Keep Assist could cause a vehicle to hug the inside line, leading the government and VinFast to agree the system could be adjusted to perform better. Although Lane Keep Assist complaints were filed, NHTSA received no crash or injury reports.

The update to the ADAS should reduce the amount of steering wheel vibration when activating the system and make it easier for the driver to override the system.

A VinFast VF 8 recall in Canada involves 3,019 SUVs.

VinFast VF 8 recall letters were mailed October 31 letting owners know the advanced driver assistance systems will be updated.

VinFast VF 8 owners with questions about the Lane Keep Assist recall may call 833-503-0600.