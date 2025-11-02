GM Fuel Pump Recall Failed, Says Class Action Lawsuit

Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain fuel pumps are allegedly replaced with equally defective pumps.

November 2, 2025 — A General Motors class action lawsuit alleges a fuel pump recall didn't repair the problems and didn't include all the defective vehicles.

According to the GM fuel pump lawsuit, 2020-2024 Chevrolet Equinox and 2020-2024 GMC Terrain vehicles are equipped with defective ACDelco fuel pumps/fuel pump modules.

ACDelco is owned by General Motors.

The original class action has been in court for more than a year, but several court actions have occurred and a new fuel pump class action has been filed.

Three customers filed the lawsuit by claiming GM knew the fuel pumps were bad before the vehicles were first sold, but the automaker purportedly covered up what it knew to throw the repair expenses onto Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain customers.

Instead of repairing the new vehicles before they were first leased or sold, GM allegedly knew its employees, family members and customers would be driving defective vehicles that would break down.

Florida plaintiffs Greg and Twila Kerr purchased a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox in October 2022, but in March 2024 the Equinox began having problems when the vehicle had about 40,000 miles on it. The plaintiffs contacted a GM dealership which allegedly said there was nothing that could be done until the vehicle completely died.

Another GM dealer was contacted but the plaintiffs were told the GM fuel pump module was not in stock.

"Mr. and Mrs. Kerr subsequently purchased a fuel pump module from an independent parts supplier and replaced the part themselves." — GM fuel pump lawsuit

Texas plaintiff Robert Knowles purchased a new 2023 GMC Terrain in August 2023, but within three months the engine began making noise, hesitating and stalling when the vehicle had about 5,500 miles on it.

"As a result, Plaintiff Knowles brought his vehicle to the dealer who purported to perform a repair. When the issues persisted, Plaintiff Knowles brought the vehicle back to the dealer in October, and the dealer again purported to perform a repair. Again, the repair failed to resolve the issues. Plaintiff Knowles brought the vehicle back the dealer in or around March 2024 with approximately 44,000 miles on the odometer. The dealership has confirmed that the issues were caused by the fuel pump but has not completed the repair." — GM fuel pump lawsuit

A GM fuel pump recall was issued for certain Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles, but the class action lawsuit alleges the recall failed.

According to the February 2023 fuel pump recall:

"General Motors has decided that a defect which relates to motor vehicle safety exists in certain 2021-2022 model year Chevrolet Equinox and 2022 model year GMC Terrain vehicles. These vehicles have a condition in which the fuel pump module may not consistently provide sufficient fuel to the engine. If the engine does not receive adequate fuel, the vehicle may stall. A vehicle stall could increase the risk of a crash. Your GM dealer will replace the vehicle's fuel pump module. This service will be performed for you at no charge." — GM fuel pump recall N222372310

The plaintiffs contend GM has no repair for the fuel pumps and only replaces defective fuel pumps with equally defective parts, forcing customers to face repeated repairs. And the lawsuit argues replacing the GM fuel pump or fuel pump module "can cost anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000," and GM supposedly knows there is no permanent repair.

According to the class action, the GM vehicles have decreased values because they cannot be permanently repaired.

The GM fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Kerr, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague PC, and Capstone Law APC.