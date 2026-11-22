Class action lawsuit alleges Honda Idle Stop problems are caused by battery and starter failures.

November 21, 2026 — Five Honda Odyssey owners have filed a class action lawsuit which alleges battery and starter failures leave the minivans useless.

The 2018-2025 Honda Odyssey battery failure lawsuit claims the battery doesn't have enough output power, and the starter failure section of the class action alleges the starter motor doesn't have enough output torque.

The Odyssey battery supposedly doesn't adequately charge which leaves the battery without enough power to start the engine.

But the lawsuit argues the Odyssey starter breaks down from heat and age which leaves the starter motor without enough power to crank the engine.

The class action further alleges the starter motor and the flywheel gears have "helical teeth" which purportedly reduce the transfer of torque when the starter motor kicks in.

The five Honda Odyssey customers who sued argue the battery and starter failures have a negative effect on the Honda "Idle Stop" feature. That feature is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because the minivans don't restart as intended.

But according to the Odyssey lawsuit, the Honda Idle Stop problems are caused by the battery and starter failures. The plaintiffs complain the Odyssey minivans die at red lights and stop signs, something Honda has allegedly long known about.

According to the Odyssey class action lawsuit:

"Honda has admitted to the Idle Start side of the Defect by implementing several technical service bulletins that offered various solutions, including software updates, valve adjustments, and starter assembly replacements. However, for the Class Vehicles, Honda has never offered a fix for the Defect or otherwise recalled the vehicles."

The plaintiffs also complain they haven't been offered free repairs or reimbursements, and Honda has not offered to repurchase the minivans.

The Honda Odyssey battery and starter failure lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Carole Bodney / California / 2022 Honda Odyssey

Michael Salloway / Georgia / 2025 Honda Odyssey

Carol A. Wood / New York / 2025 Honda Odyssey

Tabor Miller / North Carolina / 2025 Honda Odyssey

Mandeep Singh / Virginia / 2025 Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey class action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Bodney, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, LLP, and Levi & Korsinsky LLP.