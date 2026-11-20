Class action lawsuit alleges Ford Bronco Molded-in-Color (MIC) hard tops crack and delaminate.

November 19, 2026 — A Ford Bronco cracked hard top has caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the Molded-in-Color (MIC) hard tops are junk.

West Virginia plaintiff Colt Holbert purchased a new 2022 Ford Bronco two-door equipped with an MIC hard top.

In August 2023 when the Bronco had about 16,300 miles on it, he took the vehicle to a dealer due to noise and the windows shaking while driving.

But it was only after the warranty expired that he "noticed significant cracking" on the Bronco hard top. The above photo was taken of his hard top in June 2026.

The Ford class action alleges the outer layer of the MIC hard top separates and leads to bubbles and cracks made worse by faulty sealing.

According to the class action lawsuit, the 2021-2026 Ford Bronco Molded-in-Color hard tops crack, come loose and experience discoloration that Ford has been unable to repair. Even if the Broncos aren't used off-road, the lawsuit alleges the cracks can allow water to intrude.

The Bronco MIC hard tops are supplied by German producer Webasto, and the class action says Ford invested “roughly $213 million into the Bronco’s removable roof system[]” that “use[s] composite panels with paper cores for a removable roof system[.]”

The plaintiff complains Ford hasn't offered Bronco owners hard top warranty extensions to replace the roofs after the warranty has expired. But the lawsuit claims even when the Bronco hard top is replaced, the replacement will crack and fall apart just like the original hard top.

The Bronco owner who sued references a statement released by Ford in 2021.

"As part of our extensive pre-delivery quality inspections, we discovered molded-in color roofs made by our supplier partner Webasto did not meet our quality standards. The issue does not impact the functionality of the roof but can cause unsatisfactory appearance when exposed to extreme water and humidity. As a result, we’ve made the decision to replace all molded-in color hard-top roof panels on all Bronco vehicles produced to date. This includes Broncos which have been delivered, are in transit, and units which have been built and are awaiting final quality release at the plant." — Ford, August 16, 2021

According to the Bronco lawsuit, Ford knowingly concealed the hard top defects from consumers.

However, a Ford Bronco cracked hard top recall was announced in May 2026 because the 3-door and 5-door 2021-2022 Bronco Molded-In-Color (MIC) hard top roof panels could crack, delaminate and even detach.

But the plaintiff complains his Bronco wasn't included in the MIC hard top recall.

The Ford Bronco cracked hard top class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Colt Holbert v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Scott Hirsch Law Group, PLLC, Migliaccio & Rathod LLP, and deLeeuw Law LLC.