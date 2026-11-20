Owner of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade says technical service bulletin 24-HA-003H says it all.

November 19, 2026 — Problems with air conditioning and windshield defogging in a 2020 Hyundai Palisade have convinced a vehicle owner to petition the government to open a formal investigation.

The Houston, Texas, Palisade owner told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that about 80,000 model year 2020 Hyundai Palisades are at risk of problems with the air conditioner pulleys and hub assemblies. (The photo on the right shows pulley degradation)

Those components can fail and leave a driver without the ability to defog the windshield. The petition also alleges the air conditioning problems can leave occupants without the A/C, a feature important to have in the heat of Houston.

According to the defect petition, Hyundai released technical service bulletin 24-HA-003H which told Hyundai dealerships:

"Certain 2020-2025 Palisade (LX2) vehicles may experience reduced A/C performance due to an out of specification A/C compressor pulley and hub assembly. Follow the procedure outlined in this bulletin to inspect and determine whether to replace the compressor assembly or only the pulley using the service kit." — TSB 24-HA-003H

The petitioner told NHTSA about his own 2020 Hyundai Palisade that experienced the same problem. He complains the air conditioner was blowing warm and hot air and the compressor wasn't working.

The Palisade owner says his vehicle is beyond the warranty so he was left the expense of repairs.

"I brought the vehicle to a Hyundai dealership on June 24, 2026 to check on the A/C issue and to work on two safety recalls as well. After inspection, the dealership reported that the compressor and the expansion valve need replacement. Since the summer season has just started, we have no choice but to have the repair done. We are hoping that if this petition is elevated to a safety recall, we can perhaps file a reimbursement of the compressor repair cost later." — 2020 Hyundai Palisade defect petitioner

The owner further told safety regulators the air conditioner problem is labeled as a "performance issue, in real-world conditions it creates a safety hazard, particularly in high-heat regions such as Houston, TX where we reside."

NHTSA will look into the allegations and decide whether to grant or deny the petition to investigate 2020 Hyundai Palisades.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when the government makes its decision.