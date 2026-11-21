A lot of vehicles, but only 14 U.S. states and territories are involved.

November 21, 2026 — More than 810,000 of these Acura and Honda vehicles are recalled over dangerous Takata airbags, at least in 14 U.S. states and territories.

2013 Honda Accord

2012-2013 Honda Civic

2012-2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura RDX

The recall affects the above vehicles if they were originally sold or ever registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), Guam, and American Samoa.

Both front airbags may be affected, and both contain a desiccant to absorb moisture. But Honda was monitoring the Takata airbag inflators over the years and determined the propellant can degrade in areas of high humidity and heat.

However, this batch of Takata airbag inflators have not caused any injuries or deaths.

Interim Takata recall letters will be mailed December 18, 2026, and second letters will be mailed when dealers have the replacement inflators.

Acura and Honda owners may call 888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are BQK, MQJ, KQI, and QQH.