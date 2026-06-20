Lincoln Nautilus Lane Center Assist Recall Issued Again

Lincoln recalls 1,000 vehicles to repair lane centering assist systems.

June 19, 2026 — A Lincoln Nautilus recall has been issued again, this time for more than 1,000 vehicles that should have been repaired in 2019.

The problem is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus lane centering assist system that won't detect if a driver has their hands off the steering wheel for a period of time.

This time Ford dealers should adequately update the power steering control module software.

Lincoln Nautilus recall letters will be mailed between July 6 and July 10, 2026, but owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26S44.