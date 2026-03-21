Mazda CX-90 Brake Squeak Lawsuit is Over

Mazda and a CX-90 customer reach settlement over loud high-pitched squeaks and squeals.

March 21, 2026 — A Mazda CX-90 brake squeak lawsuit settlement has been reached, but not in the way owners desired.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed by New York plaintiff Daniel Green for customers of 2024-2025 CX-90 SUVs.

Greeen leased a new 2024 Mazda CX-90 in September 2024, but the CX-90 "brakes were emitting a loud, high-pitched squeaking noise" when the SUV had less than 1,000 miles on it.

A Mazda technician said a service alert bulletin had been issued about squeaky and squealing CX-90 brakes, so his brakes were replaced under warranty. But the brake squeak continued, so the Mazda dealership resurfaced all the rotors and pads and greased the brake pads.

The lawsuit says the CX-90 brake squeak was gone but only for a short time.

The referenced Mazda Service Alert (SA-016/24) is titled, "BRAKE NOISE, JUDDER AND DRAGGING DIAGNOSIS AND SERVICING."

According to SA-016/24:

"Some vehicles exhibit brake related concerns such as brake noise, brake judder or brake dragging. If you encounter a customer complaint for any one of these symptoms, refer to the following information to understand why symptoms may occur, and to better assist the customer in resolving their specific brake concern."

But the plaintiff complains his brakes continued to squeak and squeal even after repeated trips to the Mazda dealership.

Mazda CX-90 Brake Squeak Lawsuit Settled (Dismissed)

The original class action involved customers nationwide, and in February court documents were filed suggesting a settlement had been reached between the parties. The most recent court filings explain the brake squeak lawsuit settlement.

The plaintiff and Mazda did reach a settlement, but only between those specific parties, not other 2024-2025 CX-90 customers nationwide. Simply put, the class action lawsuit is over and done and the CX-90 brake squeal settlement involves only the plaintiff.

According to the order of voluntary dismissal:

"Plaintiff's claims are dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs. The claims of the putative class members are dismissed without prejudice and without costs." — Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong

The Mazda CX-90 brake squeak lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Daniel Green v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Fegan Scott LLC.