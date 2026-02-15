Mazda CX-90 Brake Squeal Lawsuit Settlement May Be Near

Both parties in class action lawsuit agree to a settlement in principle in squeaky brakes lawsuit.

February 15, 2026 — A Mazda CX-90 brake squeal lawsuit is on hold as the automaker and the plaintiff work out details of a settlement.

According to court documents, the involved parties agreed to settle the CX-90 brakes class action lawsuit, having jointly reached a settlement in principle.

The CX-90 class action lawsuit alleges 2024-2025 Mazda CX-90 SUVs squeak and squeal to the point a recall should be issued, something Mazda allegedly refuses to do.

Filed in May 2025, the Mazda CX-90 brakes lawsuit alleges the brakes loudly squeak and squeal no matter what dealerships do. But in addition to the squeaky brakes, the lawsuit contends the brake pads, calipers and rotors become damaged.

The plaintiff, who leased a new 2024 Mazda CX-90, complains his brakes began squeaking loudly when the Mazda had less than 1,000 miles on it. The loud high-pitched noise convinced him to take his CX-90 to a dealership where the brake pads were greased and a hardware kit was installed for the front and rear brakes.

However, the repairs reportedly failed, causing several more trips to the dealer. The brakes were replaced, the rotors and pads were resurfaced but nothing stopped the "squeaking and juddering."

Mazda Service Alert SA-016/24 is titled "BRAKE NOISE, JUDDER AND DRAGGING DIAGNOSIS AND SERVICING," and was issued in 2024 due to complaints about "brake noise, brake judder or brake dragging." But the plaintiff complains the repairs haven't worked and the CX-90 brakes will continue to squeak.

Mazda CX-90 customers also complain of quotes up to $1,500 to repair the squeaking and squealing brakes even with the vehicles under warranties.

On January 13, Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong stayed (paused) lawsuit proceedings after the parties said they reached a squeaky brakes settlement in principle. The judge gave both parties 60 days to let the court know the next move.

No settlement details have been announced, and a motion to reopen the case can be filed if the settlement falls through.

The Mazda CX-90 brake squeal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Daniel Green v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Fegan Scott LLC.