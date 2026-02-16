Mercedes Recalls 52,000 Right-Hand-Drive Metris Vans

Right-hand-drive Metris van airbags can fail due to moisture from the air conditioners.

February 16, 2026 — More than 52,300 Mercedes-Benz Metris right-hand-drive vans are recalled due to airbag problems.

Thee Metris right-hand-drive vans are typically used by the postal service.

The recall includes 2020 and 2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris right-hand-drive vans at risk of water accumulating on the airbag control units. This can cause the airbags to fail.

The airbag failures can occur when condensation accumulates on the outside of the air distribution housing of the air conditioning and seep onto the airbag control unit beneath it.

The condensation on the airbag control unit can lead to corrosion in the electrical connector of the control unit and interfere with the electrical connection. Mercedes says it didn't anticipate the problem during production.

A Metris driver will likely see an airbag warning light if the airbags enter failure mode.

Mercedes dealers will install covers on the airbag control units. Dealers must be supplied those covers, so interim recall letters should be mailed March 20, 2026. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealerships are ready to make repairs.

Mercedes-Benz Metris owners may call 877-762-8267 and refer to airbag cover recall number VS2KORSRS.