Another Mitsubishi Outlander Liftgate Recall Issued

More than 108,000 Mitsubishi Outlanders and Outlander Hybrids recalled for liftgate gas springs.

April 24, 2026 — Mitsubishi has recalled more than 108,000 Outlanders because the rear liftgates can suddenly fall.

Recalled are 2018-2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Hybrid (PHEV) and 2014-2020 Mitsubishi Outlander vehicles with liftgate gas spring cylinders that may corrode and lose pressure.

This can cause the Mitsubishi gas spring cylinder to rupture or the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.

The recall is an expansion of an August 2025 recall of Mitsubishi Outlanders for the same liftgate problems, but that recall involved only certain salt belt states.

As with the previous liftgate recall, the cause is salt water that could penetrate and accumulate within the dust cap of the liftgate gas springs and cause corrosion of the cylinders. The liftgate springs contain high pressure gas, but corrosion can reduce the cylinder walls and a loss of pressure can be the result.

Mitsubishi continued to receive complaints of liftgate problems following the 2025 recall, complaints made about Outlanders not included in the recall. There have been no crash or injury reports, but this latest recall will include Outlanders outside salt belt states.

Mitsubishi liftgate gas spring recall letters will be mailed June 17, 2026, then dealerships will replace the left and right liftgate gas springs.

Mitsubishi Outlander owners may call 888-648-7820 and refer to liftgate recall number SR-26-001.