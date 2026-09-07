Mitsubishi Outlander Recall Follows Backup Camera Failures

Recall includes 95,000 Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid vehicles.

September 7, 2026 — Backup camera image problems have caused a recall of 95,000 Mitsubishi Outlanders.

Recalled are 2025-2026 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Alliance In-Vehicle Infotainment system may fail to display the rearview camera image when the vehicle is placed in reverse, a problem caused by software problems.

Mitsubishi says the infotainment screen can fail to start, may keep restarting, may appear black or the screen may scroll. These conditions can occur when a rearview image should be on display.

Mitsubishi hasn't received any crash or injury reports but the automaker has received at least 39 warranty claims.

About 28,000 of the Outlanders are recalled in Canada.

Mitsubishi dealers will update the infotainment software after recall letters are mailed September 24, 2026.

Outlander and Outlander Hybrid owners may call 888-648-7820 and refer to rearview camera image recall number SR-26-002.