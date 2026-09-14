Tesla Heat Pump Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Quebec class action lawsuit alleges five Tesla models are equipped with faulty heat pumps.

September 14, 2026 — A Tesla Canada class action lawsuit alleges five models are unreliable because the heat pumps fail.

The Tesla heat pump lawsuit includes:

"Any consumer residing in Quebec who owns or was the owner or lessee of a Tesla brand automobile, among the following models and model years:"

2021 to present Tesla Model S

2021 to present Tesla Model 3

2021 to present Tesla Model X

2020 to present Tesla Model Y

2023 to present Tesla Cybertruck

The plaintiff claims Tesla has concealed the heat pump problems, especially heat pump failures in cold weather.

The plaintiff purchased a new 2021 Tesla Model 3 in December 2020, but in January 2021 the heat pump had problems heating the vehicle. The passenger compartment temperature was limited to 12°C despite a set temperature of 21°C.

She took the Tesla to a service center where three heat pump sensors were replaced. Then in December 2021, there was a noise during the battery preheating phase. A Tesla technician found leaves and dust inside the fan mechanism and cleaned the mechanism.

But about 40 days later the Tesla had no heat but did have an alert from the air conditioning system. Tesla replaced the air conditioning compressor, the main manifold and all fluid lines under the heat pump system warranty.

Fast forward to January 2026 when during the preheating of the passenger compartment, the plaintiff noticed smoke coming from inside and outside the Tesla. She also complains there was a chemical odor to the smoke.

"This event occurred 3 years, 11 months and 29 days (1459 days) after the date of complete replacement of the heat pump. The heat pump lasted only 115,029 km, for a total vehicle mileage of 158,200 km." — Tesla heat pump lawsuit

This time the plaintiff took her vehicle to a shop that specializes in electric vehicles.

According to the heat pump lawsuit:

"The technician diagnosed the presence of several error codes, confirming a major failure in the air conditioning compressor and radiator fan. A visual inspection, performed after removing the front trunk lid, revealed that the fan was seized and that the compressor had a complete refrigerant leak, likely caused by overpressure, as evidenced by the invoice dated January 28, 2026."

The plaintiff then took her vehicle to Tesla but had to rent a vehicle for about $408 with about $84 spent on gas for the rental.

Several repairs were necessary which cost the plaintiff $4,476.55.

According to the Tesla heat pump lawsuit, more than 80 owners have filed complaints with Transport Canada about a lack of heating. Customers complain about premature heat pump failures, high replacement costs, and the dangers associated with heat pump failures.

The Tesla heat pump lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Québec: Amélie Paquette v. Tesla Motors Canada ULC.