Acura MDX and RDX Loss of Power Lawsuit Filed in Florida

Acura class action lawsuit alleges the SUVs suddenly lose power and stall without warning.

December 26, 2019 — An Acura MDX and Acura RDX loss of power lawsuit has been filed that alleges the SUVs decelerate rapidly and stall without warning.

The loss of power class action lawsuit also alleges the 2016-2020 Acura MDX and RDX SUVs can also suddenly regain power and continue to operate as if nothing had occurred.

Florida plaintiff Sandra M. Ferrera leased her 2019 Acura MDX in May but the SUV has allegedly suffered loss of power twice while driving. The plaintiff says the first deceleration event occured while she was changing lanes as the MDX seemed to shut down.

However, the plaintiff says the electronics and air conditioning continued to function as the vehicle decelerated rapidly until it suddenly regained power.

The second incident also occurred as she was driving, and both incidents frightened the plaintiff by making her believe the vehicle wasn't safe to drive. In addition to those two incidents, the plaintiff says her husband also experienced a loss of power from the SUV.

Although Ferrera says the loss of power incidents scared her, the lawsuit doesn't say if she took the Acura MDX to a dealership for diagnosis and possible repairs.

According to the lawsuit, her SUV now has diminished value, as do all 2016-2020 MDX and RDX SUVs in the country.

The class action alleges Acura knows about the loss of power and stalling problems because the 2016-2018 MDX was recalled in January 2019 for fuel pump problems.

The fuel pump recall included 2016-2018 Acura MDX, 2015-2019 Acura TLX and 2015-2017 Honda Accord vehicles equipped with 3.5-liter V6 engines. The engine stall problems were caused by particulates in gasoline that could stick to the internal components of the fuel pumps.

The automaker said other vehicles or additional model years weren't recalled because they weren't equipped with the same engines and the same fuel pump modules.

The automaker also told the government that starting with vehicles built after December 11, 2018, the fuel injection software no longer supported the low-voltage fuel pump operating mode necessary for the defect to occur.

To repair the stalling problems, Honda and Acura dealers were to update the fuel injection engine control unit software and if necessary replace the fuel pumps.

The Acura MDX and Acura RDX loss of power lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida - Ferrera, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton.

