17 vehicles are recalled because airbag locking nut fasterners may not have been tightened.

December 6, 2019 — Aston Martin is recalling 17 model year 2018-2019 DB11 Coupe and Volante and 2019 Vantage and DBS Superleggera Coupe vehicles because the locking nut fasteners on the passenger airbags may not be tightened properly.

The Aston Martin recall is expected to begin December 18, 2019, when dealer technicians will tighten any loose parts.

Owners may contact Aston Martin at 866-278-6661 and use recall number RA-01-1327.