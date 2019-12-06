Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators Recalled For Fire Risk

Ford recalls 4,000 SUVs with fuel lines that could rub together and leak gas.

December 6, 2019 — A model year 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator recall has been issued for nearly 4,000 SUVs at risk of fires.

According to Ford:

"[T]he convolute protective sleeve on the liquid fuel line is not long enough, which may allow for potential hard contact with the convolute-protected vapor fuel line."

The automaker says because of vibration and engine roll, contact between the two fuel lines may cause the convolute on the vapor fuel line to rub through the plastic liquid fuel line. This can allow fuel to leak and cause a fire, although Ford is unaware of any fires, crashes or injuries related to the problem.

There are 3,858 recalled Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators in the U.S., 35 in Canada and seven in Mexico, and all were built in Chicago and all are equipped with 3-liter engines.

The Ford Explorer SUVs were manufactured between January 18 and July 17, 2019, and the Lincoln Aviator SUVs were built January 15 through July 17, 2019.

Ford dealerships will check the full-length yellow-colored protective convolute on the liquid fuel line and ensure the existing convolute is the correct length and secure it with a tie strap.

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 19S49.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when a recall date has been announced.

