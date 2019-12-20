Ford Recalls Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ After 15 Crashes

Ford recalls 600,000 vehicles after 15 crashes and two injuries were caused by braking problems.

December 20, 2019 — A Ford hydraulic control unit recall has been ordered after 15 crashes and two injuries were caused by braking problems.

More than 600,000 model year 2006-2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles are affected.

Ford says a normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open and cause brake pedal problems.

Extended brake pedal travel may cause a driver problems when trying to come to a stop in the vehicles which were built at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico between February 22, 2006, and July 15, 2009.

Ford didn't announce when the hydraulic control unit recall will begin, but dealerships will inspect the units for signs of valve problems and replace the control units if needed. In addition, technicians will flush the systems with DOT 4 brake fluid and the DOT 3 reservoir caps will be replaced with new DOT 4 caps.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more details are available, but concerned Ford, Lincoln and Mercury owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 19S54.